Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Sabres
Per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Anderson was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus Buffalo.
Anderson was rock solid in his last start Sunday against the Stars, stopping 36 of 39 shots en route to a 4-3 win. The veteran backstop will attempt to pick up his ninth victory of the season in a home matchup with a surging Sabres squad that's won three straight games.
