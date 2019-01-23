Senators' Craig Anderson: Falls to Coyotes

Anderson stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The veteran netminder has now put together two solid outings since recovering from his concussion, although Ottawa's offensive issues have made Anderson the loser both times. With the team now off until Feb. 1, he'll get a chance to rest up before the second half and try to find a way to improve on his career-worst 3.55 GAA.