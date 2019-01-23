Senators' Craig Anderson: Falls to Coyotes
Anderson stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
The veteran netminder has now put together two solid outings since recovering from his concussion, although Ottawa's offensive issues have made Anderson the loser both times. With the team now off until Feb. 1, he'll get a chance to rest up before the second half and try to find a way to improve on his career-worst 3.55 GAA.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Coyotes on Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Suffers narrow loss in return•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Back in goal Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Activated off IR•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Traveling with team•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Targeting weekend return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...