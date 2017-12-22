Senators' Craig Anderson: Falters in shootout

Anderson allowed three goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

The Illinois native was beaten on two straight shootout attempts by the Bolts on the way to his fourth bonus-hockey loss of the season. Having appeared in the past four games, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Mike Condon draw Saturday's road start against the Panthers, but it'll be worth checking back to make sure that indeed takes place.