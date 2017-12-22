Senators' Craig Anderson: Falters in shootout
Anderson allowed three goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.
The Illinois native was beaten on two straight shootout attempts by the Bolts on the way to his fourth bonus-hockey loss of the season. Having appeared in the past four games, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Mike Condon draw Saturday's road start against the Panthers, but it'll be worth checking back to make sure that indeed takes place.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Thursday in Tampa Bay•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up six Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Shuts out Habs in NHL100 Classic•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Scheduled to start Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...