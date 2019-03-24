Senators' Craig Anderson: Finally dumps loss monkey off back
Anderson made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory over Edmonton. It was his first win since Dec. 17 (1-13-1)
Ottawa is last in the Eastern Conference and has been eliminated from playoff contention. But they celebrated like it was a playoff victory. Anderson must be glad to get the weight of the loss monkey off his back, but he's still a massive fantasy risk. Continue to avoid.
