Senators' Craig Anderson: Finishes preseason with shutout
Anderson made 19 saves and shut out the Canadiens on Saturday night. The Senators won 3-0.
It's no secret that Anderson wants out of Ottawa. But he's 37 and teams just aren't biting. Anderson may be traded during the season, but expect that to be a move to a contender as an insurance policy. His fantasy value to that point will be tied to the play of one of the worst teams in the NHL. Anderson is a tough fantasy own unless you roll three goalies.
