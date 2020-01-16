Senators' Craig Anderson: First goalie off
Anderson was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Vegas.
After going 0-3-1 with a 4.88 GAA in his last four outings, Anderson was relegated to spot on the bench in favor of Marcus Hogberg. It appears the veteran Anderson will get the opportunity to right the ship, though he will be facing a Golden Knights squad that will be looking to bounce back after losing four in a row and seeing their coach fired.
