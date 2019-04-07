Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets early hook in finale

Anderson allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Anders Nilsson midway through the first period in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It's a rough, but fitting, way for Anderson's campaign to end. The veteran netminder has one more season at $4.75 million left on his current contract, but his 17-27-4 record, 3.51 GAA and .903 save percentage all suggest he's no longer capable of handling No. 1 duties in Ottawa.