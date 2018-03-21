Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets early hook Tuesday
Anderson was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Florida.
Anderson was removed from the contest 7:19 into the middle frame, but not before allowing 10 different Panthers to rack up a point. Backup Mike Condon was only marginally better, with three goals allowed on 22 shots after replacing Anderson.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Panthers•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 23 in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In crease Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 35 saves in Monday's win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will patrol blue paint Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Drops shootout to Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...