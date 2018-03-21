Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets early hook Tuesday

Anderson was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Florida.

Anderson was removed from the contest 7:19 into the middle frame, but not before allowing 10 different Panthers to rack up a point. Backup Mike Condon was only marginally better, with three goals allowed on 22 shots after replacing Anderson.

