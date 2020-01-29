Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets first win of 2020

Anderson made 28 saves Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Anderson put forth his best performance since the Christmas break, recording his first victory since Dec. 23. He came into Tuesday's game having lost five straight starts while allowing four-plus goals in each of those outings. Both goals he allowed to the Sabres were somewhat fluky; the first came on a turnover directly on top of his crease, while the second came after he initially appeared to have frozen a loose puck. Anderson improved to 7-12-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .899 save percentage.