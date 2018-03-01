Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets Friday's assignment in Vegas

Anderson will face the Golden Knights in Vegas on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson only has 17 wins through 46 appearances, with the veteran's save percentage dangerously close to falling south of .900. Worse yet, he has lost each of his past three starts and now has to face a Golden Knights team that is still rocking a first-place standing in the Pacific Division. Anderson's no better than a No. 2 fantasy option in goal, but the Senators did retain stud defenseman Erik Karlsson through the trade deadline and could be happy to play the spoiler role, so that's at least worth considering while setting lineups down the stretch.