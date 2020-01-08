Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook against Caps
Anderson gave up five goals on 30 shots before being yanked from the crease early in the third period during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Washington.
Anderson has conceded 18 goals in his last four outings, all losses, and registered a disastrous .851 save percentage. With Anders Nilsson (concussion) still unavailable, the Senators will either have to ride it out with Anderson or give Marcus Hogberg a longer look between the pipes.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Strong play not enough•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Rough night in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Cursed by Devils at home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.