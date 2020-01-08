Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook against Caps

Anderson gave up five goals on 30 shots before being yanked from the crease early in the third period during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Washington.

Anderson has conceded 18 goals in his last four outings, all losses, and registered a disastrous .851 save percentage. With Anders Nilsson (concussion) still unavailable, the Senators will either have to ride it out with Anderson or give Marcus Hogberg a longer look between the pipes.