Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook against Devils

Anderson stopped 20 of 25 shots before getting replaced by Mike McKenna to begin the third period of Friday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The 37-year-old had won three of his prior four starts, but Anderson's brief run of success came crashing back to earth in New Jersey. Despite his 14 wins, the veteran netminder's 3.58 GAA and .905 save percentage make him a marginal fantasy option in season-log formats, and a risky play in DFS.