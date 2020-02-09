Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook in Winnipeg
Anderson stopped 18 of 22 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg to begin the third period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
After a couple of solid performances, Anderson slid back into his usual poor form, although he got very little help from the Ottawa blue line. The veteran netminder has given up four goals or more in six of his last eight outings, and on the season Anderson carries a 3.27 GAA and .899 save percentage.
