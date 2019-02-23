Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets little help against Jackets
Anderson stopped 37 of 40 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Senators seemed deflated seeing Matt Duchene in a visitor's jersey after Friday's big trade, leaving their veteran netminder high and dry and wasting his solid performance. The 37 saves were the most for Anderson since Dec. 6, but he's now lost seven straight starts, and his 3.58 GAA would be the worst of his career without a huge finish to the season.
