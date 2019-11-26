Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets no help in Columbus

Anderson stopped 18 shots in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

While he didn't see a lot of action, Anderson came up with some big stops, and he can hardly be faulted for the one goal that beat him, as it came on a deflected point shot. The veteran netminder is now 4-8-0 on the year, but his recent efforts have improved his rate stats to a 2.96 GAA and .904 save percentage.