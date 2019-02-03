Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets no support in tight contest

Anderson made 19 saves in a 2-0 loss to Detroit on Saturday night.

Anderson did his part; his mates did not. He has lost his last-four straight games and sits at 14-16-3 on the season. His 3.55 GAA and .906 save percentage heading into Saturday make him a tough activation in any format.

