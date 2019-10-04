Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets nod for home opener
Anderson will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Rangers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson was tested early and often in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs, ultimately surrendering five goals on 42 shots. The veteran netminder will hope to fare better in a home matchup with a new-look Rangers squad that just potted six goals in a season-opening victory over the Jets on Thursday.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Tagged with loss in opener•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting season opener•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Going distance against Canucks•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod versus Montreal•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Toronto•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets early hook in finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.