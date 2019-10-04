Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets nod for home opener

Anderson will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Rangers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson was tested early and often in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs, ultimately surrendering five goals on 42 shots. The veteran netminder will hope to fare better in a home matchup with a new-look Rangers squad that just potted six goals in a season-opening victory over the Jets on Thursday.

