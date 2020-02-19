Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets plenty of goal support

Anderson allowed four goals on 27 shots but held on to defeat Buffalo 7-4 on Tuesday.

The 38-year old gave Buffalo an early 2-0 lead, getting beaten twice in the opening 10:12. Afterwards, Ottawa would score four straight goals to take a 4-2 lead into the first intermission. Twice the Sabres would cut their deficit to a single goal, but Anderson never allowed them to tie it up. The veteran netminder's record on the year now stands at 9-13-2, making Anderson a low-end fantasy option between the pipes.