Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets start against Vancouver

Anderson will tend the twine for Tuesday's tilt against Vancouver.

The 36-year-old vet has picked up where he left off in 2016-17 when beginning the current campaign, posting a sparkling 1.65 GAA and .937 save percentage to go along with a 2-0-2 record. Strangely enough, Anderson started the first of the team's two games against the Canucks this season on Oct. 10, recording a win while allowing two goals on 28 shots. Vancouver currently sits 23rd in team scoring and will be without top-six winger Loui Eriksson for Tuesday's matchup.