Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod

Anderson will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Canadiens.

Anderson wasn't great in his last start, surrendering five goals on 41 shots en route to a 5-2 road loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday. The veteran netminder will be tasked with facing the same opponent Thursday, but this time he'll be at home, where the Senators have compiled an admirable 9-4-2 record this season.

