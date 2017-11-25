Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt

Anderson will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

This move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Anderson was just in goal for Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, so it seemed as though Mike Condon would likely get the nod for Saturday's match. Instead, Anderson will look to snap a personal four-game losing streak in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 3.08 goals per game on the road this season, eighth in the NHL.