Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt
Anderson will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Toronto.
Anderson has struggled recently, posting an 0-1-1 record while registering an ugly 4.00 GAA and .886 save percentage over his last two appearances. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back Saturday in a brutal matchup with a Maple Leafs squad that's averaging 4.86 goals per game this season, first in the NHL.
