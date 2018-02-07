Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Thursday's match
Anderson will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Predators.
Anderson has been a bit shaky of late, posting a sub-par 2.88 GAA and .913 save percentage in his last two appearances, but he's picked up back-to-back wins over that span due to great goal support from his teammates. He'll look to keep rolling and secure his 15th victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Nashville club that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Grabs second consecutive win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Devils on Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Breaks four-game losing streak•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Saturday in Philadelphia•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 37 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Carolina•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...