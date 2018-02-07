Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Thursday's match

Anderson will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Predators.

Anderson has been a bit shaky of late, posting a sub-par 2.88 GAA and .913 save percentage in his last two appearances, but he's picked up back-to-back wins over that span due to great goal support from his teammates. He'll look to keep rolling and secure his 15th victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Nashville club that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.