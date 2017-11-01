Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt
Anderson will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson has been extremely shaky of late, posting a 2-2-1 record while maintaining an ugly 4.50 GAA and .865 save percentage over his last five appearances. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track Thursday in a favorable home matchup with a Red Wings club that's only averaging 2.69 goals per game this season, 25th in the NHL.
