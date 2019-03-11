Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Monday
Anderson will be between the pipes against the Flyers on the road Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson is bogged down in a 12-game losing streak in which he posted a 3.63 GAA and .891save percentage. While the netminder certainly isn't blameless for the Senators' struggles, the fact that the organization sold several of its top players (Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone) at the deadline doesn't make it any easy for him to put together a winning effort playing with guys who otherwise may still be in the minors.
