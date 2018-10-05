Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Saturday

Anderson will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Anderson faced a ton of rubber in the first game of the season (43 shots), conceding four goals in an overtime loss. If the veteran continues to see that level of workload, he will have a hard time compiling wins this season -- and considering the underwhelming group of defensemen ahead of him, he could see plenty of pucks this year.

