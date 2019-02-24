Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Sunday
Anderson will protect the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Flames, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson has made only six starts since the calendar flipped to 2019, and he's lost each outing in regulation and posted a brutal 3.55 GAA in that span. Calgary will be a serious test as it ranks second in the league with 3.66 goals per game and it has won four straight. The Senators make it tough for their goaltenders to win with limited offensive support, and they won't have their three top-scoring forwards due to trades. Anderson carries a ton of risk in the fantasy realm.
