Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday

Anderson will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with the Oilers.

Anderson is bogged down in an eight-game losing streak in which he's posted an .894 save percentage and 3.60 GAA. Despite the losses, the netminder will make his fourth straight appearance in goal after a 12-save relief outing against Washington on Tuesday. The veteran will likely split time with Anders Nilsson for the remainder of the season.

