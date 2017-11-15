Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday
Anderson will be between the pipes against the Penguins on Thursday.
After earning a win in the first game of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden, Anderson was pressed into action in relief of the struggling Mike Condon, earning a second win overseas. With his backup underperforming, more pressure will be on Anderson to log more time in the crease. The netminder will need his teammates to stay out of the box if he is going to get the win, considering Pittsburgh fields the league's fifth best power play (24.3 percent).
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Pulls out win in relief Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Lets in three goals in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Skates away with loss to Vegas•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on expansion club Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 24 saves in win over Wings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...