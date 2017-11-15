Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday

Anderson will be between the pipes against the Penguins on Thursday.

After earning a win in the first game of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden, Anderson was pressed into action in relief of the struggling Mike Condon, earning a second win overseas. With his backup underperforming, more pressure will be on Anderson to log more time in the crease. The netminder will need his teammates to stay out of the box if he is going to get the win, considering Pittsburgh fields the league's fifth best power play (24.3 percent).