Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod versus Montreal

Anderson will be in goal for Saturday's matchup with the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson stopped 20 of 21 shots versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, a solid outing for the veteran netminder. The Illinois native likely won't see more than 60 games this year, but he should still see the lion's share of the starts over Anders Nilsson.

