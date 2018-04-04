Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Anderson will start in the blue paint for Wednesday's road tilt against the Sabres.
Anderson, much like the majority of his Ottawa teammates, has had a tough go of things in 2017-18, posting a 3.33 GAA and .898 save percentage to go along with a 22-24-6 record. The American netminder has been particularly bad over his last 13 starts, though, posting a 3.88 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. Additionally, Anderson allowed four or more goals in seven of those contests. Despite all the negatives, Wednesday Anderson and the Sens will be facing off against a Sabres team that sits dead last both in the standings and in scoring.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows six goals in defeat•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 24 in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Lets three pucks slip past him•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between the pipes Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...