Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Anderson will start in the blue paint for Wednesday's road tilt against the Sabres.

Anderson, much like the majority of his Ottawa teammates, has had a tough go of things in 2017-18, posting a 3.33 GAA and .898 save percentage to go along with a 22-24-6 record. The American netminder has been particularly bad over his last 13 starts, though, posting a 3.88 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. Additionally, Anderson allowed four or more goals in seven of those contests. Despite all the negatives, Wednesday Anderson and the Sens will be facing off against a Sabres team that sits dead last both in the standings and in scoring.