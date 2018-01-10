Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Anderson will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson got yanked early Tuesday against Chicago after giving up four goals on 26 shots. With the extra rest, coach Guy Boucher will go right back to the veteran, rather than giving the second half of the back-to-back to No. 2 Mike Condon, who performed just as poorly in relief. In his previous seven outings, Anderson logged a disastrous 4.29 GAA and .886 save percentage. If he doesn't bring his best versus the Leafs, he could be in for another abbreviated outing.
