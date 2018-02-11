Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets the yank after first period onslaught
Anderson was pulled in the first period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs after giving up three goals on 10 shots.
The Leafs came out of the gate hard and fast, and the Sens had no answers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Anderson, who has suffered through a relatively forgettable 2017-18. His numbers remain depressed overall and at 36, his game may have taken a downward turn.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will tend twine Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds off Preds for OT win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Thursday's match•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Grabs second consecutive win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Devils on Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Breaks four-game losing streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...