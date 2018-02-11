Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets the yank after first period onslaught

Anderson was pulled in the first period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs after giving up three goals on 10 shots.

The Leafs came out of the gate hard and fast, and the Sens had no answers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Anderson, who has suffered through a relatively forgettable 2017-18. His numbers remain depressed overall and at 36, his game may have taken a downward turn.