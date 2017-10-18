Senators' Craig Anderson: Getting Thursday's start
Anderson will man the crease for Thursday's matchup with New Jersey.
The American netminder has enjoyed a strong start to 2017-18, owning a 1.91 GAA and .926 save percentage, but will face arguably his toughest test of the young season Thursday. The upstart Devils are 5-0-1, are converting 30.8% of their opportunities with the man advantage, and pouring in 4.17 goals per game -- stats that will put some worry in to any goalie. Ottawa has taken the second-fewest minor penalties per game this season and will have to continue to stay out of the box to give themselves the best chance to come away with a victory.
