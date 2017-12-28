Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up five goals in loss
Anderson gave up five goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's loss to the Bruins.
Anderson had a miserable outing and failed to deliver for a struggling Ottawa squad. The veteran netminder owns a lackluster 9-12-4 record and .896 save percentage through 27 appearances this season and doesn't make for an appealing fantasy option. Anderson had turned in some impressive showings prior to the holiday break, but his performance Wednesday is a reminder of how he can impact your fantasy team in a negative way. He's allowed four goals or more 11 times this season and simply isn't worth a start in most settings.
