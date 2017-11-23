Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four for loss
Anderson saved just 20 of a possible 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Capitals.
That's three straight losses for Anderson, who can't seem to keep the puck out of the net despite getting assistance from his defense in the form of low shot totals -- the veteran keeper has seen 28 shots or fewer in each game during the losing streak. That said, the team in front of Anderson has netted just three goals during his skid, so the hope is that he'll be able to turn it around once the offense figures it out.
