Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four goals in season opener

Anderson allowed four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's season-opening shootout loss to the Capitals.

Not an ideal start for Anderson, who recently inked a two-year extension with the Senators. The aging veteran has been an inspiration for the team with his wife's cancer story and remains a quality fantasy option. While the opener wasn't ideal for Anderson fantasy owners, he posted a .926 save percentage in 40 games last season and clearly still possesses all the tools to be a starting netminder. Look for the 36-year-old to rebound and get back on track in his next outing.