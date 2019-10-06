Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four in home loss
Anderson made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
The veteran netminder has dropped his first two starts of the season, allowing nine goals on 72 shots against. While the Senators' season is just two games old, it appears Anderson's fantasy value will be rather low in 2019-20 with his team expected to be on the wrong end of things most nights.
