Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four in relief appearance

Anderson came off the bench to stop 20 of 24 shots in an 8-2 loss to Carolina on Monday.

Anderson entered the game after starter Anders Nilsson was pulled in the the second period with the Senators trailing 4-0. Anderson proceeded to give up a four-spot of his own in just over 27 minutes. He's been outplayed by Nilsson throughout the season and is 2-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .891 save percentage.