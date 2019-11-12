Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four in relief appearance
Anderson came off the bench to stop 20 of 24 shots in an 8-2 loss to Carolina on Monday.
Anderson entered the game after starter Anders Nilsson was pulled in the the second period with the Senators trailing 4-0. Anderson proceeded to give up a four-spot of his own in just over 27 minutes. He's been outplayed by Nilsson throughout the season and is 2-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .891 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Sunk by Islanders•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing red-hot Islanders•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Shredded by Boston's top line•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Slated to start in Boston•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 34 saves in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.