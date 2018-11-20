Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up six before exit

Anderson made just 16 saves on 22 shots before exiting in the second period of a 7-5 loss to Florida on Monday.

The veteran has conceded three or more goals in seven of his past eight starts, and his GAA has risen to 3.78. At this point, Anderson is impossible to trust, and unless he's got a great matchup in a daily format or you have no other options, he should probably be avoided.

