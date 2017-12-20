Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up six Tuesday
Anderson was beaten six times on 40 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Anderson came in having allowed a total of two goals in consecutive wins after going nine appearances without a victory, but any momentum from that recent turnaround was erased here. While Ottawa actually grabbed a 3-1 lead 5:44 into the middle frame, Minnesota came storming back while tying Anderson's season high of six goals allowed. With his team mired in an extended slump, it's tough to trust the 36-year-old goaltender right now.
