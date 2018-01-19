Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up three in loss
Anderson allowed three goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Anderson got no help from the team in front of him, as the visitors held a 37-21 edge in shots, including an empty-netter after Anderson exited for an extra attacker late in the final frame. The 36-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in all but one of his past nine appearances and only has 12 wins in 33 appearances this season.
