Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up three in loss

Anderson allowed three goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Anderson got no help from the team in front of him, as the visitors held a 37-21 edge in shots, including an empty-netter after Anderson exited for an extra attacker late in the final frame. The 36-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in all but one of his past nine appearances and only has 12 wins in 33 appearances this season.