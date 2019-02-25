Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up two goals in loss
Anderson stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.
While there was little Anderson could do on Mikael Backlund's opening goal, Ottawa's starter would like to have Austin Czarnik's game-winning goal with 41 seconds left in regulation back. Sunday's loss is Anderson's eighth straight defeat and drops the 37-year-old's record to 14-20-3 with a 3.53 GAA and .905 save percentage. His last win came back on Dec. 17.
