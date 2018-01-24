Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up two on 40 shots in loss
Anderson gave up two goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.
Anderson was dominated by this opponent for the second time in less than a week, with St. Louis holding a collective 78-46 edge in shots over those two contests, including an empty-net goal in each. The team in front of Anderson is getting outplayed on a nightly basis, and the veteran netminder isn't playing well enough to steal games, which is why his record is a dismal 12-16-5.
