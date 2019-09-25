Senators' Craig Anderson: Going distance against Canucks
Anderson will guard the goal for the entirety of Wednesday's preseason matchup with Vancouver, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Wednesday's game is the Senators' penultimate preseason contest, so it will likely represent Anderson's final opportunity to tune up ahead of the regular season. The veteran netminder has been sharp thus far this preseason, owning a 2.25 GAA and .940 save percentage through two appearances.
