Senators' Craig Anderson: Grabs second consecutive win
Anderson saved 30 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
While this win improves Anderson to 5-5-0 through his past 10 outings, he's still allowed three goals or more in eight of those outings and owns a discouraging .903 save percentage and 3.15 GAA for the campaign. The Senators have been in a three-month slide, and it's likely the organization unloads talent before the trade deadline. As a result, it's probably wise to keep expectations in check moving forward with Anderson.
