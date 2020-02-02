Senators' Craig Anderson: Great not good enough

Anderson made 34 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Anderson made several great saves, but couldn't hold back the powerful Leafs on the power play in overtime. Since Christmas, Anderson is 1-4-2 and has allowed 26 goals. The last couple games have been better -- just four goals allowed total in those two. It might be a trend or maybe just luck. He's an almost impossible activation because of the squad in front of him.