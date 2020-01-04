Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding cage Saturday
Anderson will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Lightning.
Anderson has been shaky since returning from injury, and he's allowed nine total goals in his last two starts. However, he's been strong overall at home this year with a .920 save percentage over eight appearances in Ottawa's barn. The Lightning enter the matchup with five straight wins.
