Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding goal Thursday

Anderson will defend the home net Thursday against the Sabres.

Anderson has reeled off a couple of victories in a row between the pipes, but he's also allowed four or more goals in four of his last five matchups. Fortunately, the veteran netminder should have an opportunity at another good outing Wednesday against a Sabres club notching a league-worst 2.41 goals per game this season.

