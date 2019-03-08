Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding net Saturday

Anderson will start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with Boston.

Anderson will search for his first win of the 2019 calendar year -- he holds a record of 0-10-1 since his last win Dec. 17. The Illinois native's most recent outing was a shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday, where he gave up four goals on 38 shots. Anderson will face a tough test against the Bruins, who scored a seventh-best 3.38 goals per game in February.