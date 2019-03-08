Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding net Saturday
Anderson will start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with Boston.
Anderson will search for his first win of the 2019 calendar year -- he holds a record of 0-10-1 since his last win Dec. 17. The Illinois native's most recent outing was a shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday, where he gave up four goals on 38 shots. Anderson will face a tough test against the Bruins, who scored a seventh-best 3.38 goals per game in February.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Comes up short again•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Desperately seeking support•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In road cage Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Guts out ninth straight loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...